Employee arrested for allegedly stealing $123K from Clear Lake business

By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa (KTTC) – Authorities arrested a woman accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from her place of employment in Clear Lake, Iowa.

On Wednesday, October 11, police received a report for a suspected theft from a local business on the 200 block of US Highway 18.

The business reported stolen deposits totaling more than $123,000 between January and October of this year.

After investigating, officers determined the suspect and employee in question was Malorie Hallock, 39, of Mason City.

She was arrested on Thursday, November 16, and charged with theft in the first degree, a class C felony.

Hallock has since been released on bond from the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

Anyone with any further information should contact the Clear Lake Police Department.

