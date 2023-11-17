Dex Carvey, son of Dana Carvey, dies at age 32

FILE - Dex Carvey, a comedian and son of “SNL” alum and "Wayne's World" star Dana Carvey, died...
FILE - Dex Carvey, a comedian and son of “SNL” alum and "Wayne's World" star Dana Carvey, died at the age of 32, his family said Thursday.(Jon Sullivan)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Dex Carvey, a comedian and son of “SNL” alum Dana Carvey, died at the age of 32, his family said Thursday.

Dana and Paula Carvey said on Twitter that his son had died of an accidental drug overdose.

“Dex packed a lot into those 32 years,” Dana Carvey said. “He was extremely talented at so many things - music, art, film making, comedy - and pursued all of them passionately.”

They said he was a beautiful person, and “we will miss him forever.”

“To anyone struggling with addiction or who loves someone struggling with addiction, you are in our hearts and prayers,” they said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic delayed on northbound 52 in NW Rochester.
UPDATE: Crash caused traffic backup on northbound U.S. 52 in Rochester
Car Crash
Two people hurt in crash on I-90 in Freeborn County
Jeremy Goodale (left) talks with his defense co-counsel Nicole Jensen during his sentence...
Iowa teen convicted of killing Spanish teacher gets life with possibility of parole after 25 years
Timothy Daniel Loftus
Defense to submit evidence by end of February for Rochester man’s 3rd degree murder charge
65th St. NW to reopen Friday
65th Street NW in Rochester to open Friday Nov. 17

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after his meeting with China's President...
Biden tells Asia-Pacific leaders that US ‘not going anywhere’ as it looks to build economic ties
Casey McWhorter.
Alabama inmate executed for the shooting death of man in 1993 robbery
Possible nitrate contamination concerns for some private well owners
Possible nitrate contamination concerns for some private well owners
Wreath making class at the Plant Shack
Wreath making class at The Plant Shack
Giving Back in Rochester
Hy-Vee, The Salvation Army team up for holiday meals with RPS