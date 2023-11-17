Byron, Kingsland play in state football semifinals

football generic
football generic(Erik Drost / CC BY 2.0)
By Julian Mitchell
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Southeastern Minnesota has two teams playing in the State Football Semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium Thursday. Both Byron and Kingsland playing for a spot in next week’s Prep Bowl.

In Class AAAA the Byron Bears took on the Rocori Spartans. In a defensive battle, Byron falls 7-0 in this one. The Bears finish their season 10-2.

Kingsland beat Fertile-Beltrami earlier in the day 36-28. They will play in the 9-man Prep Bowl November 25th at 10 a.m. in Minneapolis.

