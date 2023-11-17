Anti-referendum group member sounds off on RPS tax levy going forward

By Eric Min
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – ‘Say No To The Taxman’ member, John Whelan, said Rochester Public Schools needs to refocus its spending priorities after its November 7 referendum failed.

‘Say No To The Taxman’ is a group formed in opposition of taxes including RPS’s levy question.

If approved, the school referendum would have raised property taxes to fund the school district about $10 million annually for a decade. The school system said these funds would have been used for technology to improve cybersecurity and software/hardware upgrades for teaching.

RPS said the money would have allowed it to invest more in salaries and benefits for teachers and staff. Whelan said the main focus of the bond should be on raising the quality of academics — which he said is behind.

“We are slightly above 50-percent on reading of our kids reading at grade level,” he said. “That is terrible. But math and science is even worse, so the money needs to be spent where it does the most good, and that’s with academics.”

Whelan said people are suffering financially due to inflation and believed property owners would have increased expenses if the RPS referendum were to have passed.

He said he wants what is best for the schools and its students.

“I am not against the public schools. I’m a graduate of the public schools. I was born in Rochester and graduated from John Marshall 51 years ago. I coached tennis at Century High School for nine years. I love kids; I love the schools; I want them to be better.”

'Say No To The Taxman' Committee Member John Whelan

Whelan said the school district should develop a different approach from what the recent referendum offered.

He said, “It’s not how much money there is. It’s how the money is spent and the money needs to be spent on basic academic proficiency, which we are lacking sorely.”

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic delayed on northbound 52 in NW Rochester.
UPDATE: Crash caused traffic backup on northbound U.S. 52 in Rochester
Car Crash
Two people hurt in crash on I-90 in Freeborn County
Jeremy Goodale (left) talks with his defense co-counsel Nicole Jensen during his sentence...
Iowa teen convicted of killing Spanish teacher gets life with possibility of parole after 25 years
Timothy Daniel Loftus
Defense to submit evidence by end of February for Rochester man’s 3rd degree murder charge
65th St. NW to reopen Friday
65th Street NW in Rochester to open Friday Nov. 17

Latest News

Possible nitrate contamination concerns for some private well owners
Possible nitrate contamination concerns for some private well owners
Wreath making class at the Plant Shack
Wreath making class at The Plant Shack
Giving Back in Rochester
Hy-Vee, The Salvation Army team up for holiday meals with RPS
KTTC News at 6
Possible nitrate contamination concerns for some private well owners