Zoo Dazzle coming to Oxbow Zoo

Zoo Dazzle at Oxbow Zoo and Park(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - Zoo Dazzle is a free family event coming to the Oxbow Park and Zooman Zoo on December 1-2 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Dec. 8 - 9 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Activities include a visit with Santa, food, games, story time, raffle and more.

Friends of Oxbow (FOX) is a non-profit organization that supports the educational, environmental, and recreational goals of Oxbow Park and Zoo. Kristina Nelson is Vice President of FOX and dropped by Midwest Access Thursday to talk more about the event.

If you would like more information, you can contact its website here.

