Wreath making class at the Plant Shack

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The Plant Shack at DeCook Landscaping will feature a creative wreath making class on Saturday November 18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced crafter, this in-person event is for anyone interested in creating your own wreath from scratch. The class will be at 6262 Salem Rd SW in Rochester.

Included in the class is one wreath form, winter greenery, berries, pinecones and a bow. Gloves and clippers will be provided, or you can bring your own. Light refreshments will be offered as well. Tickets are $50 and non-refundable but are transferable. Class is limited to 18 people but will be cancelled for less than 5 attendees.

Garden Center Manager Melissa Delaney and Office Manager Sam Prigge dropped by Midwest Access Thursday to give viewers a preview of a wreath demonstration class.

For more information about the class, you can reach out to the event organizers here.

