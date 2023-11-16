Wreath Making Class at The Plant Shack

Wreath making class at the Plant Shack
Wreath making class at the Plant Shack(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The Plant Shack at DeCook Landscaping will feature a creative wreath making class on Saturday November 18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced crafter, this in-person event is for anyone interested in creating your own wreath from scratch. The class will be at 6262 Salem Rd SW in Rochester.

Included in the class is one wreath form, winter greenery, berries, pinecones and a bow. Gloves and clippers will be provided, or you can bring your own. Light refreshments will be offered as well. Tickets are $50 and non-refundable but are transferable. Class is limited to 18 people but will be cancelled for less than 5 attendees.

Garden Center Manager Melissa Delaney and Office Manager Sam Prigge dropped by Midwest Access Thursday to give viewers a preview of a wreath demonstration class.

For more information about the class, you can reach out to the event organizers here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic delayed on northbound 52 in NW Rochester.
UPDATE: Crash caused traffic backup on northbound U.S. 52 in Rochester
Jeremy Goodale (left) talks with his defense co-counsel Nicole Jensen during his sentence...
Iowa teen convicted of killing Spanish teacher gets life with possibility of parole after 25 years
Timothy Daniel Loftus
Defense to submit evidence by end of February for Rochester man’s 3rd degree murder charge
Beltrami meteor?
UPDATE: Experts say ‘Beltrami Boom’ likely not meteor
SCAM ALERT
Rochester woman scammed out of nearly $120,000

Latest News

Chronicles of the Chronic exhibit at Rochester Art Center
Art exhibition featuring the chronically ill
65th St. NW to reopen Friday
65th Street NW in Rochester to open Friday Nov. 17
Parkside Terrace Apartments Fire
Fire at vacant Rochester apartment building under investigation
The 2023 Winona model legislature will convene Thursday.
Winona Model legislature 2023