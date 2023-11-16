‘The Winter Wonderettes’ playing at The Rep

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The Winter Wonderettes is the latest holiday musical now playing from Nov. 24 through Dec. 10 at the Rochester Repertory Theatre. The musical is directed by Rebecca Brokaw-Sands with music direction by Kathryn Heroff. The play takes place on Christmas 1968 and Santa is a no-show at a holiday party. Now its up to a quartet of women to use their talent and creative ingenuity to save the evening. Featuring 1960′s versions of holiday classics, the holiday musical is for all ages.

Tickets can be purchased here or by calling and leaving a message with the box office at 507-289-1737 or email boxoffice@rochesterrep.org.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.