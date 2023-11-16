Winona State University to host Winona Model Legislature Thursday

By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – The 2023 Winona model legislature will convene Thursday.

This is a program allowing middle, high, and college students to navigate Minnesota’s legislative process firsthand. It’s the oldest program of its kind in the country.

168 students from across southeast Minnesota participated last year.

The opening ceremony begins at 9 a.m. at Winona State University. Representative Gene Pelowski of Winona will be there.

Events for this continue through Friday.

