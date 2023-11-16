Two people hurt in crash on I-90 in Freeborn County

Car Crash
Car Crash(KTTC)
By Stevan Stojanovic
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:18 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – Two people are hurt after a two-vehicle crash on I-90.

It happened around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday just east of Albert Lea.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Florence Mae Olson, 79, of Glenville was driving a Chrysler mini van and Mian Botello-Vazquez, 66, of Austin, was driving a Honda CRV, both were going east when they both collided.

Olson and Botello-Vazquez suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital in Albert Lea.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic delayed on northbound 52 in NW Rochester.
UPDATE: Crash caused traffic backup on northbound U.S. 52 in Rochester
SCAM ALERT
Rochester woman scammed out of nearly $120,000
Rochester Public Schools
Rochester Public Schools superintendent releases statement about failed referendum
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin...
Ex-officer Derek Chauvin makes another bid to overturn federal conviction in murder of George Floyd
Mathew Adamson
Release conditions modified for Olmsted County Deputy charged with sex crimes

Latest News

MPCA adds 199 entries in proposed impaired waterways report
KTTC News at 10
Man’s best friend provides pathways to independence
Will a premade turkey dinner save you money?
Thanksgiving dinner reported to cost less this year
Raising awareness of the importance of assistance dogs
Man’s best friend provides pathways to independence