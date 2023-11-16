Thanksgiving dinner reported to cost less this year

Will a premade turkey dinner save you money?
Will a premade turkey dinner save you money?(WSMV)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – If it’s your turn to host Thanksgiving Day dinner, you’re in luck. The price of the turkey feast is down this year.

To feed 10 people, it will cost you $61.17. That’s according to this year’s annual survey by the American Farm Bureau Federation.

The 2023 figure is a 4.5-percent decrease from last year’s record high meal price tag of $64.05.

That said, a Thanksgiving meal is still 25-percent higher than it was in 2019 before the pandemic.

Farm Bureau reported this highlights the impact high supply costs and inflation has had on food prices.

Turkey is traditionally the most expensive item on the Thanksgiving dinner table. This year, consumer turkey prices are down 5.6-percent.

So what does Farm Bureau say you can purchase for $61.17? The survey includes these items: turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls with butter, peas, cranberries, a veggie tray and pumpkin pie with whipped cream.

Farm Bureau’s Thanksgiving meal survey dates back to 1986, when the average meal cost was $28.74.

The American Farm Bureau Federation's 38th annual survey breaks down the average cost for...
The American Farm Bureau Federation's 38th annual survey breaks down the average cost for Thanksgiving dinner.(American Farm Bureau Federation)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic delayed on northbound 52 in NW Rochester.
UPDATE: Crash caused traffic backup on northbound U.S. 52 in Rochester
SCAM ALERT
Rochester woman scammed out of nearly $120,000
Rochester Public Schools
Rochester Public Schools superintendent releases statement about failed referendum
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin...
Ex-officer Derek Chauvin makes another bid to overturn federal conviction in murder of George Floyd
Mathew Adamson
Release conditions modified for Olmsted County Deputy charged with sex crimes

Latest News

Raising awareness of the importance of assistance dogs
Man’s best friend provides pathways to independence
MPCA adds 199 entries in proposed impaired waterways report
Pet of the Week: Butch Cassidy
Pet of the Week: Butch Cassidy
Tooth Talk with Dr. Post
Tooth Talk: Electric vs. Handheld Toothbrushes