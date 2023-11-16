The right cuts of meat for your next holiday meal

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Ye Olde Butcher Shoppe hopes to inspire you to select the best cuts of meat for your next holiday get-together. The shop itself provides many items that include smoked meats, fish, grills, smokers and more. Dylan Passe is the President of the shop and came by our Midwest Access studio Thursday to give us a sample of different meat options.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.