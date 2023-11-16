Record number of jobs reported in Minnesota

By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – New numbers released on Thursday show October set a record for the number of jobs available in the Gopher State.

According to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, there were 3,001,300 jobs across the state between September and October.

Biggest job gains were in the fields of education and health services, professional and business services, and leisure and hospitality.

October marked the third straight month for job growth, with 7,000 new positions created.

Minnesota’s unemployment rate experienced a slight increase, last month, by one-tenth of a percent, to 3.2-percent. It remains below the national rate of 3.9-percent.

