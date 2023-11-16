Raising awareness of the importance of assistance dogs

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Since 1989, Can Do Canines have been training assistance dogs to help people in both Wisconsin and Minnesota.

The organization trains dogs that specialize in helping people that are dealing with hearing loss or deafness, mobility challenges, seizures, diabetes and childhood autism.

On Wednesday, Can Do Canines host its first ever Tails of Independence event at the Rochester Art Center to raise awareness of the work the organization does as well as informing members of the community on how they can get involved. The organization primarily operates in the Twin Cities but is looking to expand their operations here in Rochester.

“We actually have a 10 year goal right now of expanding our services in general to serve forty percent more of the people we serve right now,” Can Do Canines Executive Director Jeff Johnson said. “So right now, we do about fifty dogs a year we have several hundred of them out there in the community. We’d like to get up to seventy cause that’s another twenty lives we get to change each year.”

The organization also offers their training services to select inmates at seven different Minnesota prisons and is always looking for additional volunteers.

