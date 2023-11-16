‘Finding Madeline’ reporter discusses series

Finding Madeline is a 3-part series on KTTC
Finding Madeline is a 3-part series on KTTC(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Before Madeline Kingsbury was a household name in southeast Minnesota, she was a mother of two and an employee at Mayo Clinic. Her disappearance and later grim discovery are the subject of a 3-part series profiling Madeline Kingsbury, Adam Fravel, their relationship and the investigation.

“Finding Madeline” is available online at KTTC.com/kingsbury. You can also find it in the KTTC News app for Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV. Just search “KTTC” on your TV. You can also watch the episodes on the KTTC News YouTube page.

Multi-Media Journalist Olivia Prondzinski joined Midwest Access Thursday to discuss the series.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic delayed on northbound 52 in NW Rochester.
UPDATE: Crash caused traffic backup on northbound U.S. 52 in Rochester
Jeremy Goodale (left) talks with his defense co-counsel Nicole Jensen during his sentence...
Iowa teen convicted of killing Spanish teacher gets life with possibility of parole after 25 years
Timothy Daniel Loftus
Defense to submit evidence by end of February for Rochester man’s 3rd degree murder charge
Car Crash
Two people hurt in crash on I-90 in Freeborn County
Beltrami meteor?
UPDATE: Experts say ‘Beltrami Boom’ likely not meteor

Latest News

The right cuts of meat for your next holiday meal
The Winter Wonderettes musical is now playing at the Rep
‘The Winter Wonderettes’ playing at The Rep
Zoo Dazzle at Oxbow Zoo and Park
Zoo Dazzle coming to Oxbow Zoo
Chronicles of the Chronic exhibit at Rochester Art Center
Art exhibition featuring the chronically ill