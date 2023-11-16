Art exhibition featuring the chronically ill

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Chronicles of the Chronic is a group exhibition by regional, national and international artists whose artistic practice reflects holistically upon the experience of living with a chronic health condition. The exhibit is currently open to the public until April 3, 2024, at the Rochester Art Center. Eight of the thirteen artists were invited by Rochester Art Center’s Curator Zoe Cinel, and the remaining five were selected through a juried process from a pool of eighty-one applicants. The jury was composed of a diverse group of artists, curators and healthcare professionals, including Alison Berglom Johnson (independent artist and disability advocate), Keisha Williams (MCAD Gallery Director and Curator), Victor Montori M.D. (founder of Patient Revolution and author of Why We Revolt) and Rochester Art Center Curator Zoe Cinel.

Other featured artists include Anna Cowley Ford, Anna Hite, Benjamin Merritt, Brothers Sick (Ezra and Noah Benus), Drew Maude-Griffin, Geography of Illness (Emma Jones), Emma MacLean, Jennifer Bastian, Kym McDaniel, Lauryn Youden, May Ling Kopecky, Weng San Sit.

Margaret Weglinski, MD and Michele McCaughtry are volunteer docents at the Rochester Art Center and lead guided tours for visitors of all ages. Margaret and Michele were guests on Midwest Access Thursday and talked more about the exhibit.

