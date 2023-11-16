65th Street NW in Rochester to open Friday Nov. 17

65th St. NW to reopen Friday
65th St. NW to reopen Friday(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After nearly seven months of construction, 65th St. NW in Rochester will reopen to the public on Friday, November 17.

Construction started on April 24th to take a two-lane narrow road and add in curb and gutter, medians between travel lanes and dedicated turn lanes.

The new road will also feature on-street bike lanes and multi-use trails for pedestrians and cyclists on the south side of the road.

65th St. NW was closed from just past the entrance to Menard’s to 50th Ave. NW, including the latter intersection being shut down for a time this summer to put in a roundabout. The intersection used to have a stop sign for those turning onto 65th from 50th.

In 2020, the city did a traffic study that showed 1,050 vehicles per day traveling along the west side of the project, near where Dakota Middle School is while 8,700 vehicles traveled on the east side of the project, from 50th Ave. NW towards Highway 52. The city expects these numbers to grow exponentially by 2045.

65th St. NW will now be complete construction-wise from Highway 52 to 60th Ave. NW past Dakota Middle School.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic delayed on northbound 52 in NW Rochester.
UPDATE: Crash caused traffic backup on northbound U.S. 52 in Rochester
Jeremy Goodale (left) talks with his defense co-counsel Nicole Jensen during his sentence...
Iowa teen convicted of killing Spanish teacher gets life with possibility of parole after 25 years
Timothy Daniel Loftus
Defense to submit evidence by end of February for Rochester man’s 3rd degree murder charge
Beltrami meteor?
UPDATE: Experts say ‘Beltrami Boom’ likely not meteor
SCAM ALERT
Rochester woman scammed out of nearly $120,000

Latest News

Wreath making class at the Plant Shack
Wreath Making Class at The Plant Shack
Parkside Terrace Apartments Fire
Fire at vacant Rochester apartment building under investigation
The 2023 Winona model legislature will convene Thursday.
Winona Model legislature 2023
DEED is putting on a news conference this morning to break down October Employment Data.
MN DEED Oct employment numbers