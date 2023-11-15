UPDATE: Additional communication to Century parents following fight with knife

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Century High School Principal Monde Schwartz issued a second letter to parents in regard to the November 8 fight on schoolgrounds Tuesday.

That letter was sent via email just before 3 p.m. KTTC has obtained a copy.

“Our goal in our initial communication was to inform you about what was happening before you saw the news from the public,” Monde stated to parents and caregivers. “While we shared the basic details of the situation with you almost immediately following the incident, there were additional questions regarding what happened as well as how we might prevent things like this from happening in the future.”

According to the Rochester Police Department, Century High School administration contacted the school’s resource officer just after 2:30 p.m. on November 8 to report the fight, which involved several students.

RPD said a 15-year-old student with a knife threatened several other students and a teacher, with one student receiving a minor injury.

In her initial letter, emailed to parents on November 8, Schwartz said, “Thankfully, the weapon did not cause an injury and was secured by a staff member.”

Police said the student with the knife was arrested and taken to the Anoka County Juvenile Detention Center.

“Due to data privacy laws, we cannot share specific information regarding consequences given to the students involved; however, disciplinary steps have been and are being taken following School District policy,” Schwartz explained in her most recent letter. “This policy outlines possible consequences for fighting, which includes suspension and expulsion from school.”

Below is the November 14, 2023 communication from Century Principal Monde Schwartz.

Dear Century Parents and Caregivers,

I am writing today to provide an update regarding the fight that occurred at the end of the day on Wednesday, November 8th. Our goal in our initial communication was to inform you about what was happening before you saw the news from the public. While we shared the basic details of the situation with you almost immediately following the incident, there were additional questions regarding what happened as well as how we might prevent things like this from happening in the future.

Due to data privacy laws, we cannot share specific information regarding consequences given to the students involved; however, disciplinary steps have been and are being taken following School District policy. This policy outlines possible consequences for fighting, which include suspension and expulsion from school.

I also want to communicate the steps we have taken to increase security at Century since the start of this school year:

Improved security at the main entrance to Century

Added an additional Assistant Principal position to the administrative team

Provided specific training for Security Personnel (ESPs)

Placed additional staff strategically in the hallways between passing times and in specific areas of the building to be a presence and reassurance to students

We are proactively working with students to define and recognize desirable behaviors. We take the safety and security of our school community seriously and recognize the importance of including student voices in solutions that lead to a safe and welcoming environment for all students and staff. In fact, today we held our first Student Summit which we scheduled last month. The Student Summit creates opportunities for students to share perceptions about their experience at Century and identify things leadership can do to improve our culture and climate. Upwards of 200 students attended today’s Summit and identified multiple student-led/adult-facilitated action teams to identify ways we can move ahead to build the culture and climate we collectively desire here at Century.

I appreciate the support and concern we have received from the Century community and look forward to continuing to make positive changes in the school.

I always welcome feedback from parents and caregivers. You can reach out to me via my email moschwartz@rochesterschools.org, or reach out to one of our assistant principals.

Thank you for your continued partnership,

Monde

Century Principal

