Univ. of Iowa group to provide students with product that prevents drink spiking

By Libbie Randall
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - One group at the University of Iowa is providing students with a new tool to help make their college experience safer. The undergraduate student government at UI is planning to give away 450 Nightcaps for free at several spots around campus. It’s a relatively new product designed to prevent drink spiking.

The product itself is designed as a scrunchie, which includes a hidden pocket. Users can pull a flexible cap out of it and cover their drink, preventing the possibility of drink spiking.

“It’s like the one safety product that students actually like to use and it’s because we’ve really made it a fun solution to a serious problem and we don’t try to scare people into using it, we make it something that people want to use,” said Nightcap President & Co-Founder Michael Benarde.

Third-year student Madison Ross is leading the initiative. She tells TV9 she got the idea when she saw the product being advertised on social media and knew there was a need for something like this on campus.

“Violence effects everybody. Of course we can look at statistics and understand more at-risk groups, but it’s so important to make sure this product is widely available, that everybody has access, and that includes west and east side of campus as well,” said Ross.

They plan to start giving out these products next semester.

