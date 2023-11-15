Tooth Talk: Electric vs. Handheld Toothbrushes

Tooth Talk with Dr. Post
Tooth Talk with Dr. Post(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Dr. Katie Post the owner of Northwest Dental Group is joining Midwest Access bi-weekly for a new segment called Tooth Talk. She will answer your questions about dental hygiene, dental anxiety, what toothpaste is best and much more. Today’s topic is on Electric vs. Handheld Toothbrushes.

Northwest Dental Group has served the area for more than a half-century. It has convenient hours for patients, open as early as 6:30 a.m. and as late as 6 p.m.

If you would like to learn more about Northwest Dental, you can contact them by phone at (507) 203-2332.

Find a list of their locations here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic delayed on northbound 52 in NW Rochester.
UPDATE: Crash caused traffic backup on northbound U.S. 52 in Rochester
Rochester Public Schools
Rochester Public Schools superintendent releases statement about failed referendum
SCAM ALERT
Rochester woman scammed out of nearly $120,000
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin...
Ex-officer Derek Chauvin makes another bid to overturn federal conviction in murder of George Floyd
Preserve at West Circle
Rental Development Takes off in Rochester

Latest News

RPS Superintendent Kent Pekel discussed what's next for the district after failed referendum...
FULL INTERVIEW: RPS Superintendent discusses failed referendum
FILE - The pilot radioed air traffic control in Boston and said that a horse on board had...
Horse loose on flight to Belgium forces cargo jet back to New York
Only a few days left to experience ‘Seussical’
Pet of the Week: Butch Cassidy
Pet of the Week: Butch Cassidy