State Patrol responds to injury crash on I-90 in Freeborn County

Car Crash
Car Crash(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
HAYWARD TWP., Minn. (KTTC) – State Patrol responded to a two vehicle crash on I-90 in Hayward Twp. in Freeborn County Wednesday.

State Patrol describes the crash as an “injury crash.”

A 79-year-old woman from Glenville was driving a Chrysler minivan on I-90 Wednesday morning while a 66-year-old woman from Austin was driving a Honda CRV eastbound. The two vehicles then collided.

Minnesota State Patrol is expected to release more information Wednesday night at 11:30 p.m. when KTTC will update with new information about the crash.

