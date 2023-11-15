S’mores with Santa at Sargents on 2nd

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Sargent’s on 2nd will open its doors for a special open house holiday event from Nov. 24 to Dec. 2. The S’mores with Santa event is a free event for all ages. The event will feature activities, gifts, treats and of course...Santa. Sargent’s is providing complimentary s’mores and hot chocolate around a bonfire and local musical acts will perform daily.

Dates & Times:

November 24 | 4:00 – 7:00 PM

November 25 | 10:00 – 3:00 PM

November 26 | 12:00 – 4:00 PM

December 1 | 4:00 – 7:00 PM

December 2 | 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

For more information about the event, you can click here.

