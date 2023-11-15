RAEDI honors area entrepreneurs at 10th annual RAVE awards

RAVE
RAVE(KTTC)
By Michael Oder
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester area business leaders came together to celebrate three entrepreneurs at the 10th annual Recognizing Awarding Valuing Entrepreneurs (RAVE) event Tuesday evening.

John Aho and Sasha Gentling, co-founders of Pneumeric, Inc., Rochester, Minnesota, Kerry and Jane Kingsley, co-founders of Kingsley Mercantile in Harmony, Minnesota, and Mary Hartman, founder of StableFeed in Kasson, Minnesota were recognized at the event hosted downtown at Two Discovery Square. Over the last ten years, 36 entrepreneurs have been honored.

“It started with an idea that we need to do more to recognize and foster and encourage people to start businesses,” John Wade, president of Rochester Area Economic Develop, INC., said. “Since that time, literally hundreds of businesses have started in this area, regionally, and continue to invest in southern Minnesota with great jobs for everybody here.”

This year, Bill Bowman was honored with the RAVE lifetime achievement award. Bowman founded Bowman Tool and Machining in Rochester, Minnesota.

The RAVE Warrior of the Year was Mayo Clinic Chief Business Development Officer James A. Rogers, III. The warrior award goes to a person who advocates, promotes, and supports area entrepreneurs, and increases awareness of the value entrepreneurs play in building our local economy.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester Police investigate death believed to be drug overdose
SCAM ALERT
Rochester woman scammed out of nearly $120,000
File photo of police lights.
Nine people involved in Olmsted County vehicle crash
Scam alert
Gas station employee helps stop Rochester man from losing thousands in Bitcoin scam
University of Minnesota
University of Minnesota issues safety alert after early morning kidnapping

Latest News

Safety experts working to eliminate traffic deaths on Minnesota roads
Safety experts working to eliminate traffic deaths on Minnesota roads
Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce hosts annual STEAM Summit
Controlled burns slated for Rochester week of November 14
Controlled burns slated for Rochester week of November 14
National Philanthropy Day
Association of Fundraising Professionals celebrates 20 years of giving back to the community