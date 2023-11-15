Pet of the Week: Butch Cassidy

Pet of the Week: Butch Cassidy
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Each week Paws and Claws in Rochester introduces us to a Pet of the Week on Midwest Access. This week we would like to introduce you to a 4-month-old bully mixed breed puppy named Butch Cassidy.

Here’s what Paws and Claws had to say about Butch Cassidy:

Our chosen Pet of the Week is an almost 4 month old bully mixed breed puppy named Butch Cassidy who came to Paws and Claws on September 16th as one of a litter of 8 puppies from a South Dakota Indian Reservation. These sweet, cute pups were all named after outlaws of the Old West but they are by no means outlaws. They are loving, trusting puppies who are excited at the prospect of good new homes where they will find the love and care they need. Butch Cassidy is described as loyal and reliable, sweet and friendly and learning to walk on a leash. He is neutered and has unique black and white markings. He will likely grow to be about a 60 to 70 pound dog. All his siblings have been adopted or are spoken for so he is the last of the bunch and we truly saved the best for last. He will be a fun addition to any family.

Char Carey of Paws and Claws

