Owatonna winter parking restrictions begin Wednesday

Owatonna winter parking restrictions begin Wednesday.
Owatonna winter parking restrictions begin Wednesday.(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:27 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWATONNA, Minn. (KTTC) – Winter parking restrictions for the city of Owatonna begin Wednesday.

According to city officials, it will be in effect through March 31.

During this time period, street parking is only allowed on the side of the street that corresponds with the calendar date between midnight and noon, regardless of the weather.

This allows for effective snow removal and other street maintenance during winter months.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic delayed on northbound 52 in NW Rochester.
UPDATE: Crash caused traffic backup on northbound U.S. 52 in Rochester
Rochester Public Schools
Rochester Public Schools superintendent releases statement about failed referendum
SCAM ALERT
Rochester woman scammed out of nearly $120,000
Preserve at West Circle
Rental Development Takes off in Rochester
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin...
Ex-officer Derek Chauvin makes another bid to overturn federal conviction in murder of George Floyd

Latest News

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley made a campaign stop in Council Bluffs on...
Private meeting at Iowa lawmaker’s home helped lead to 70+ endorsements for Nikki Haley
RPS to cut $10 million from 2024-2025 budget following failed referendum
on the heels of failed referendum
RPS to cut $10 million from 2024-2025 budget following failed referendum
RAEDI honors area entrepreneurs at 10th annual RAVE awards