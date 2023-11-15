Only a few days left to experience ‘Seussical’

(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) –The Kasson-Mantorville Drama Booster Club will perform ‘Seussical’ on stage from Nov. 9 to the 19 at the Minnesota WiFi Performing Arts Center located at Kasson-Mantorville High School. Performances are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

The musical is about ‘The Cat in the Hat’ as well as other known characters including ‘Horton’ the elephant and more.

The Kasson Mantorville Drama program have overseen and supported every show put on by the K-M Drama Department since November 2016.

Director Mel Ferris dropped by our Midwest Access studio Wednesday to talk more about the show.

If you would like more information, you can contact the website here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic delayed on northbound 52 in NW Rochester.
UPDATE: Crash caused traffic backup on northbound U.S. 52 in Rochester
Rochester Public Schools
Rochester Public Schools superintendent releases statement about failed referendum
SCAM ALERT
Rochester woman scammed out of nearly $120,000
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin...
Ex-officer Derek Chauvin makes another bid to overturn federal conviction in murder of George Floyd
Preserve at West Circle
Rental Development Takes off in Rochester

Latest News

S'mores with Santa at Sargent's on 2nd
S’mores with Santa at Sargents on 2nd
RPS Solar Panels
RPS Solar Panels
Rochester Public Schools celebrate eco-friendly change
FILE - The pilot radioed air traffic control in Boston and said that a horse on board had...
Plane returns to JFK Airport after horse escapes stall; pilot dumps 20 tons of fuel
Scooter's Coffee Holiday Menu
Holiday cheer with Scooters Coffee