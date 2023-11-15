Only a few days left to experience ‘Seussical’

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) –The Kasson-Mantorville Drama Booster Club will perform ‘Seussical’ on stage from Nov. 9 to the 19 at the Minnesota WiFi Performing Arts Center located at Kasson-Mantorville High School. Performances are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

The musical is about ‘The Cat in the Hat’ as well as other known characters including ‘Horton’ the elephant and more.

The Kasson Mantorville Drama program have overseen and supported every show put on by the K-M Drama Department since November 2016.

Director Mel Ferris dropped by our Midwest Access studio Wednesday to talk more about the show.

If you would like more information, you can contact the website here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.