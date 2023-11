WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTTC) – Minnesota District 01 Rep. Brad Finstad (R) took to the House of Representatives floor Wednesday to honor a fallen Mankato sergeant.

Sgt. Cade Wolfe was killed in a helicopter crash over the Mediterranean. He was 24.

You can watch Finstad’s tribute below.

Honored to pay tribute today to Sergeant Cade Wolfe from Mankato who gave his life in service to his country. Cade died doing what he loved, serving the country that he loved. He will be missed by so many in #MN01 and his sacrifice will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/1xAGLO25aP — Congressman Brad Finstad (@RepFinstad) November 15, 2023

