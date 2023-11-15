Man sustains life-threatening injuries in Cerro Gordo County motorcycle crash

(WVVA)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEAR LAKE, Minn. (KTTC) – A Clear Lake man sustained life-threatening injuries in a motorcycle crash Tuesday.

According to Iowa State Patrol, 29-year-old Paul Wohnoutka was operating a 2002 Kawk motorcycle, traveling East on Hwy 18 in Clear Lake, and a 2020 Chevy Silverado driven by James Doyle was turning southbound in the intersection at 24th Street and Hwy 18.

Authorities said Wohnoutka failed to stop at a red light in the intersection at 24th Street and collided with Doyle’s truck. Wohnoutka was ejected from the motorcyle. He was wearing a helmet and was transported to MercyOne North Iowa for treatment.

