Holiday musical ‘She Loves Me’ now playing at Commonweal Theatre

LANESBORO, Minn. (KTTC) –If you are looking for a holiday musical comedy this season you may want to check out ‘She Loves Me’ now playing at the Commonweal Theatre from Nov. 4 to Dec. 23.

The play takes place at a Budapest perfumery where two combative clerks, Amalia and Georg, are constantly butting heads on the job. After both respond to a “lonely hearts” newspaper ad, they unwitting become pen pals.

Lizzy Andretta, resident company member; playing the role of Amalia joined Midwest Access Wednesday to talk more about the stage play.

If you would like to purchase tickets for ‘She Loves Me’ you can visit the website here.

