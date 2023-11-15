Holiday musical ‘She Loves Me’ now playing at Commonweal Theatre

She Loves Me now playing at Commonweal Theatre
She Loves Me now playing at Commonweal Theatre(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANESBORO, Minn. (KTTC) –If you are looking for a holiday musical comedy this season you may want to check out ‘She Loves Me’ now playing at the Commonweal Theatre from Nov. 4 to Dec. 23.

The play takes place at a Budapest perfumery where two combative clerks, Amalia and Georg, are constantly butting heads on the job. After both respond to a “lonely hearts” newspaper ad, they unwitting become pen pals.

Lizzy Andretta, resident company member; playing the role of Amalia joined Midwest Access Wednesday to talk more about the stage play.

If you would like to purchase tickets for ‘She Loves Me’ you can visit the website here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic delayed on northbound 52 in NW Rochester.
UPDATE: Crash caused traffic backup on northbound U.S. 52 in Rochester
Rochester Public Schools
Rochester Public Schools superintendent releases statement about failed referendum
SCAM ALERT
Rochester woman scammed out of nearly $120,000
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin...
Ex-officer Derek Chauvin makes another bid to overturn federal conviction in murder of George Floyd
Preserve at West Circle
Rental Development Takes off in Rochester

Latest News

Humane Society of Freeborn County
MAKING AN IMPACT: Improving the lives of homeless pets in Freeborn County
MAKING AN IMPACT: Improving the lives of homeless pets in Freeborn County
MAKING AN IMPACT: Improving the lives of homeless pets in Freeborn County
Target tops third quarter expectations, but inflation weighs on shoppers
According to city officials, it will be in effect through March 31.
Owatonna winter parking
File image
Industry professional weigh in retention and recruitment: Dental specialists & fire departments