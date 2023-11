ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Whether gathering with family and friends, preparing for the hustle and bustle of the season or having a cozy day at home, the Scooter’s Coffee Holiday Menu , is available now through the holiday season.

Shaylee Sime, Multi-Unit Leader at Scooters was available to showcase some holiday items on Midwest Access.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.