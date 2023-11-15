FULL INTERVIEW: RPS Superintendent discusses failed referendum

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC sat down with Rochester Public Schools (RPS) Superintendent Kent Pekel Wednesday to discuss the failed technology referendum.

Voters rejected a tax levy increase that would’ve raised property taxes to the tune of $10.15 million annually for 10 years. If approved, the money would’ve seen $7 million freed up from the general fund being used for technology, as well as an additional $3 million per year to maximize technology use and support the financial plan.

11,248 (50.72%) people voted no while 10,930 (49.28%) voted yes for the measure.

You can watch the full interview below where Pekel discussed his reaction to the vote and what’s next for the district and funding.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.