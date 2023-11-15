FULL INTERVIEW: RPS Superintendent discusses failed referendum

RPS Superintendent Kent Pekel discussed what's next for the district after failed referendum...
RPS Superintendent Kent Pekel discussed what's next for the district after failed referendum vote.(KTTC)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC sat down with Rochester Public Schools (RPS) Superintendent Kent Pekel Wednesday to discuss the failed technology referendum.

Voters rejected a tax levy increase that would’ve raised property taxes to the tune of $10.15 million annually for 10 years. If approved, the money would’ve seen $7 million freed up from the general fund being used for technology, as well as an additional $3 million per year to maximize technology use and support the financial plan.

11,248 (50.72%) people voted no while 10,930 (49.28%) voted yes for the measure.

You can watch the full interview below where Pekel discussed his reaction to the vote and what’s next for the district and funding.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic delayed on northbound 52 in NW Rochester.
UPDATE: Crash caused traffic backup on northbound U.S. 52 in Rochester
Rochester Public Schools
Rochester Public Schools superintendent releases statement about failed referendum
SCAM ALERT
Rochester woman scammed out of nearly $120,000
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin...
Ex-officer Derek Chauvin makes another bid to overturn federal conviction in murder of George Floyd
Preserve at West Circle
Rental Development Takes off in Rochester

Latest News

FILE - The pilot radioed air traffic control in Boston and said that a horse on board had...
Horse loose on flight to Belgium forces cargo jet back to New York
Only a few days left to experience ‘Seussical’
Pet of the Week: Butch Cassidy
Pet of the Week: Butch Cassidy
Tooth Talk with Dr. Post
Tooth Talk: Electric vs. Handheld Toothbrushes