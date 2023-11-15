Defense to submit evidence by end of February for Rochester man’s 3rd degree murder charge

Timothy Daniel Loftus
Timothy Daniel Loftus(Olmsted County)
By Eric Min
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:52 PM CST
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Wednesday morning court hearing scheduled dates for evidence submission regarding 41-year-old Timothy Daniel Loftus’s multiple charges for the death of a Minneapolis woman.

According to the Olmsted County District Court, the defense is scheduled to submit its evidence by February 28, and the state is scheduled for March 13.

Previously, Loftus made his first court appearance last November and is being held on $500,000 bail. He is convicted of 3rd degree homicide and interference with a dead body for Tia Arleth’s death.

Arleth’s body was discovered in June of 2022. According to investigators, she overdosed and died after receiving heroin and fentanyl from Loftus.

28-year-old woman found dead in Olmsted County
Rochester man charged with third-degree homicide in suspicious death of Minneapolis woman

