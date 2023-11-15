Authorities issue Amber Alert for 10-year-old boy in Texas

Police in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Tuesday for a missing 10-year-old boy.
Police in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Tuesday for a missing 10-year-old boy.(Wilmer Police Department)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMER, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - The Wilmer Police Department in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Tuesday for a missing 10-year-old boy.

Police say 10-year-old Ian Aguilar is 4 feet tall and has black hair with brown eyes. He is Hispanic.

Ian was last seen at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on Oakdale Street in Wilmer, according to authorities.

It is unknown what Ian was wearing at that time.

Police are looking for Juan Aguilar-Cano, 38, in connection to Ian’s abduction.

Aguilar-Cano is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has black hair and eyes.

He was driving a tan 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe with Texas license plate KVZ 1194.

Police believe Ian is in grave and immediate danger.

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert should call 911 or the Wilmer Police Department at 972-441-6565.

Copyright 2023 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester Police investigate death believed to be drug overdose
SCAM ALERT
Rochester woman scammed out of nearly $120,000
File photo of police lights.
Nine people involved in Olmsted County vehicle crash
Scam alert
Gas station employee helps stop Rochester man from losing thousands in Bitcoin scam
University of Minnesota
University of Minnesota issues safety alert after early morning kidnapping

Latest News

on the heels of failed referendum
RPS to cut $10 million from 2024-2025 budget following failed referendum
RAEDI honors area entrepreneurs at 10th annual RAVE awards
UPDATE: Additional communication to Century parents following fight with knife
RPS teachers march for smaller class sizes.
RPS teachers march for smaller class sizes
UPDATE: Crash caused traffic backup on northbound U.S. 52 in Rochester