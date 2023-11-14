Yammy Bear dances his way onto Midwest Access

Yammy Bear
Yammy Bear(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Yammy Bear joined Midwest Access Tuesday to share what he’s been up to, including his newest dance.

Yammy Bear and Family has given away over 10,000 + stuffed animals since its conception in 2021. Yammy Bear was first seen in Rochester during the pandemic, now he’s known across town as the caring bear who gives back.

You can follow Yammy Bear on social media, here.

His website can be found here.

