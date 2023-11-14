Yammy Bear dances his way onto Midwest Access

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Yammy Bear joined Midwest Access Tuesday to share what he’s been up to, including his newest dance.

Yammy Bear and Family has given away over 10,000 + stuffed animals since its conception in 2021. Yammy Bear was first seen in Rochester during the pandemic, now he’s known across town as the caring bear who gives back.

