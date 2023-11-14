UPDATE: Experts say ‘Beltrami Boom’ likely not meteor

BELTRAMI COUNTY, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Officials in and around Beltrami County are still trying to figure out what happened around 6:40, last night. However, now, they say the possibility it’s a meteor is unlikely.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says it had numerous reports of a bright flash in the sky followed by a loud explosion. Some even captured it on their home cameras. Another video was captured at Bemidji Regional Airport, showing an object appear to be streaking across the video frame.

Christopher Muller, Beltrami County Emergency Management Director and Public Information Officer saw the whole thing happen. He describes, “Right at 6:40, I heard a very, very violent explosion sound that rattled the windows, and shook some of the dishes. My initial thought was that it was close, and that sounded bad.”

The Sheriff’s Office tells us the airport video was given to an astronomer and scientist from NASA. The expert analyzed it and says it was too horizontal to indicate it was a meteor and more data needed to be gathered to eliminate other interfering objects.

Our First Alert Storm Team’s Meteorologist, Lisa Green, describes meteors as, “Space debris essentially going through the Earth’s atmosphere, burning up while passing through as they run into friction.”

She also says something like this has happened before. In 2013, Chelyabinsk, Russia experienced a meteor hitting Earth that she says, “...caused windows to shatter, and caused serious damage to buildings.”

In this instance, after more conversation and review, applying mathematics to the timing and the boom, experts found the boom and flash were less than a mile apart. Whether the source was stationary or mobile is unknown, but witnesses reported seeing it over an area of around 50 miles. Officials say others heard the boom from an even further distance.

“This has certainly been an interesting puzzle to try and solve, and we still don’t know exactly what it was. “ states Muller. He also says, “We appreciate the assistance we’ve received from federal agencies and science community in ruling out what it wasn’t and will continue to provide any subsequent information that is learned.” He continued, “The fact this was seen and heard across such a large area is what is a mystery. What was it?”

Deputies and police officers checked the area, including power substations and pole transformers.

We’re also told there have been no reports of damage or objects identified on the ground. Muller encourages the community to call authorities if you observe anything like this in the future.

