South Dakota man injured in Olmsted County rollover crash

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The single vehicle incident happened on Interstate 90 in High Forest Township Monday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the 59-year-old Sioux Falls man was driving west on I-90 when he veered into the median and rolled his Chevy Equinox.

It happened at milepost 205 at around 3:30 p.m.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Stewartville Fire & Rescue, Mayo Clinic Ambulance and Mayo One responded to the scene.

No other details about the crash are being released at this time.

