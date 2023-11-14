South Dakota man injured in Olmsted County rollover crash

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the 59-year-old Sioux Falls man was driving west on...
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the 59-year-old Sioux Falls man was driving west on I-90 when he veered into the median and rolled his Chevy Equinox.(Source: MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The single vehicle incident happened on Interstate 90 in High Forest Township Monday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the 59-year-old Sioux Falls man was driving west on I-90 when he veered into the median and rolled his Chevy Equinox.

It happened at milepost 205 at around 3:30 p.m.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Stewartville Fire & Rescue, Mayo Clinic Ambulance and Mayo One responded to the scene.

No other details about the crash are being released at this time.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police lights.
Nine people involved in Olmsted County vehicle crash
Rochester Police investigate death believed to be drug overdose
SCAM ALERT
Rochester woman scammed out of nearly $120,000
University of Minnesota
University of Minnesota issues safety alert after early morning kidnapping
Rochester Police respond to crash on 2nd St. SW
Rochester police respond to crash in southwest Rochester

Latest News

American Flag (Photo)
Governor Walz orders flags to fly at half-staff to honor Sgt. Cade Wolfe
Rochester Police Department gives tips on protecting against scams
Albert Lea building comes down
Rochester businesses make gift to save lives