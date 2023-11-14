Some RPS teachers set to gather for smaller class sizes rally Tuesday

By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:12 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester School Board is meeting Tuesday night. It’s been one week since the district’s failed technology referendum.

Ahead of that, a gathering is expected to push for smaller class sizes.

The event has been shared on social media and is expected to include teachers voicing their concerns.

KTTC will have a crew at the Edison building Tuesday afternoon to bring continuing coverage on this story.

