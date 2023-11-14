Rochester City Council discusses potential new rules to code of conduct
Published: Nov. 13, 2023
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester City Council discussed several potential new changes to the council’s code of conduct. These changes include:
- Start times of council meetings would change to 6 p.m.
- Council study sessions would be bi-weekly and longer, instead of being every Monday.
- All meetings would be livestreamed and available to the public via streaming and cable.
- New travel policy: each member would have the same travel allowance.
