Release conditions modified for Olmsted County Deputy charged with sex crimes

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County deputy facing three counts of child sex crimes had his release conditions modified during a court hearing Tuesday afternoon.

Mathew Richard Adamson, 44, is being charged with prostitution - hire/offers/agree to hire; individual under age 14, solicitation of a child through electronic communication, and engaging in electronic communications relating or describing sexual conduct with child. Court documents show on Nov. 1, an online undercover detective posing as a 13-year-old girl engaged in a conversation with Adamson where he would buy the girl alcohol in exchange for sex. The conversation continued into Nov. 2, according to court documents.

Mower County is handling the case due to conflict-of-interest concerns in Olmsted County.

In the Zoom court appearance, his attorney Zach Bauer asked the judge to allow Adamson to see his two children under the age of 18. His release conditions restrict him from having any encounters with someone under the age of 18. The judge modified the order and is now allowing him to have contact with his children, with approval from Child Protective Services.

Bauer also asked the judge to allow Adamson access to some internet, as it is difficult for him to perform tasks like banking. The judge agreed that it’s difficult to navigate through life without access to internet. The judge modified the order to allow Adamson access to the internet but is forbidding him to access pornography or escort sites. He ordered Mower County to install internet surveillance software on all of Adamson’s digital devices. Adamson is responsible for paying for the software. He is prohibited from accessing any social media.

Adamson’s next court date is January 24 through Zoom.

