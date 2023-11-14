Red Cow offering heat-and-serve Thanksgiving meal kits

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With Thanksgiving around the corner, Red Cow is once again offering its heat-and-serve Thanksgiving meal kit for pre-order.

Each kit includes roasted turkey breast, truffled green bean casserole, garlic mashed potatoes, gravy, butter pecan sweet potatoes, cornbread stuffing, mac n’ cheese, assorted artisan rolls with garlic butter, cranberries and pumpkin pie.

For those looking to create their perfect, customized Thanksgiving dinner, all the items are available to be purchased la carte as well.

Cocktail and mocktail kits are also available for purchase and include a bloody mary, old fashioned, lavender revolution, and honeycomb.

Meal kits are available for $264 and feed 5-7 people.

Orders must be placed online by Sunday, November 19, and picked up between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 22. People in the Rochester area can pick up their dinners at the Red Cow at 217 14th Ave SW.

Chef Trevis Langley, Culinary Director at Red Cow, joined the KTTC News Today team to explain and share the meal kit experience.

Red Cow Thanksgiving Meal Kits (KTTC)

For more information, click here.

This is our view this morning in studio! It smells and tastes SO GOOD 🤤 Red Cow has your Thanksgiving feast covered! 🍗 @KTTCTV pic.twitter.com/0IO1bTZOv3 — Kelsey Marier (@KelseyMarier) November 14, 2023

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.