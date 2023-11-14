Part of North Broadway closed for railroad maintenance Tuesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Part of North Broadway Avenue in Rochester will be closed for maintenance work on the Canadian Pacific Railway.

Both directions of Broadway from Civic Center Drive Northwest to north of the railroad crossing will be impacted.

Work begins at 9 Tuesday morning and will last through 3 in the afternoon.

City officials say traffic will be detoured along Silver Lake Road via Civic Center Drive and 7th Street Northeast. Sidewalks along Broadway are expected to stay open during the maintenance work.

