Natural skin care products started out in her kitchen

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) –In 1999 Jena Thompson began experimenting in her kitchen to create a skin care and cosmetic line focused on holistic healing. As a chemist and naturalist, it was a passion of hers to have a product that was a safe alternative to skin care. Her company quickly outgrew the kitchen and became what it is known today, Daisy Blue Naturals.

Jena and Retail Boutique Manager Teyara Van Hook, dropped by Midwest Access Tuesday to do a quick makeup application and explain their product and services.

If you would like more information, you can reach its website here or call (507) 373-0229.

