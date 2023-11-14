Mayo Civic Center hosts Toward Zero Death conference Tuesday

Minnesota Traffic Safety advocates will get together in Rochester for the Toward Zero Death conference.
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
It’s taking place Tuesday and Wednesday at the Mayo Civic Center.

Leaders and advocates will collaborate ways to help stop fatalities and life-changing injuries from happening.

Preliminary data shows nearly 450 people died in traffic-related crashes on Minnesota roads last year.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

