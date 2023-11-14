Lucky man wins $5 million with last-minute decision

Lottery officials said Alexandr Pichshev chose to take a one-time cash option of $3,125,000...
Lottery officials said Alexandr Pichshev chose to take a one-time cash option of $3,125,000 before taxes.(Virginia Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX, Va. (Gray News) – A man in Virginia made a lucky last-minute decision to pick up a few lottery tickets as he walked past the Virginia Lottery Machine.

According to the Virginia Lottery, Alexandr Pichshev wasn’t planning to play the lottery that day, but his snap decision paid off in a big way.

When he scratched his $326,000,000 Fortune ticket, he discovered he’d won the game’s top prize -- $5 million.

“It was unexpected!” Pichshev later told Virginia Lottery officials. “I showed the ticket to the store manager, and he told me to sign the ticket.”

Lottery officials said Pichshev chose to take a one-time cash option of $3,125,000 before taxes.

This is the second top prize claimed in the game, which means one more top prize remains.

The chances of winning the $5 million top prize are 1 in 2,774,400. The chances of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 3.43.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester Police investigate death believed to be drug overdose
SCAM ALERT
Rochester woman scammed out of nearly $120,000
File photo of police lights.
Nine people involved in Olmsted County vehicle crash
Scam alert
Gas station employee helps stop Rochester man from losing thousands in Bitcoin scam
University of Minnesota
University of Minnesota issues safety alert after early morning kidnapping

Latest News

Home business turned into Daisy Blue Naturals
Natural skin care products started out in her kitchen
Palestinians line up for food during the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah...
White House says it has intelligence that Hamas and other militants shelter in Gaza hospitals
FILE - Paul Pelosi attends a portrait unveiling ceremony for his wife, Speaker of the House...
The man accused of attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband testifies
Jazz is a family affair for H30 Jazz Trio
The Chicago Fire Department said firefighter Andrew Price died in the line of duty Monday.
Officials: Firefighter dies after falling through skylight shaft while battling fire