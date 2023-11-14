Jazz is a family affair for H30 Jazz Trio

(Father and sons H30 Jazz Trio)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Eric Heukeshoven and sons Max and Hans have performed together since 2011 and haven’t stopped since. Known as H3O Jazz Trio the group performs a wide variety of jazz styles including original music. They have worked as the rhythm section for numerous area professionals including Minnesota Music Hall of Fame’s Les Fields,The D’Sievers, and Dr. John Paulson.

Eric was a guest Tuesday on Midwest Access and performed solo this time for our viewing audience.

If you would like more information about H30 Jazz Trio, you can view the website here.

