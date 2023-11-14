It’s ‘Taco Tuesday’ with Taco Lab

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Taco Lab is not a typical Mexican restaurant. The restaurant combines worldwide cuisines in its Mexican food items and experiments with, you guessed it, tacos. The taco truck is a “lab on wheels” with menu items such as ‘Mad Scientist’ ‘Kung Fu Chicken Taco and “The Bait’ to name a few. Nino Morales and Jorge Mosquera brought the taco truck to our lot for a special Midwest Access tasting.

If you would like to know more about the Taco Lab, you can check out its website here.

