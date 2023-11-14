It’s ‘Taco Tuesday’ with Taco Lab

Lab on wheels with Taco Lab
Lab on wheels with Taco Lab(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Taco Lab is not a typical Mexican restaurant. The restaurant combines worldwide cuisines in its Mexican food items and experiments with, you guessed it, tacos. The taco truck is a “lab on wheels” with menu items such as ‘Mad Scientist’ ‘Kung Fu Chicken Taco and “The Bait’ to name a few. Nino Morales and Jorge Mosquera brought the taco truck to our lot for a special Midwest Access tasting.

If you would like to know more about the Taco Lab, you can check out its website here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester Police investigate death believed to be drug overdose
SCAM ALERT
Rochester woman scammed out of nearly $120,000
File photo of police lights.
Nine people involved in Olmsted County vehicle crash
Scam alert
Gas station employee helps stop Rochester man from losing thousands in Bitcoin scam
University of Minnesota
University of Minnesota issues safety alert after early morning kidnapping

Latest News

Yammy Bear
Yammy Bear dances his way onto Midwest Access
STEAM Summit
Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce hosts annual Steam Summit
Home business turned into Daisy Blue Naturals
Natural skin care products started out in her kitchen
Jazz is a family affair for H30 Jazz Trio