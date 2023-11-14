Hy-Vee to close all stores on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day

Hy-Vee says all of its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day so employees can enjoy the holiday with their loved ones.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Hy-Vee says all of its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day this year, so employees can enjoy the holidays with their loved ones.

That goes for 550 locations, across eight states.

“As we head into the holiday season, we want to once again show our appreciation for all our hardworking employees by providing them with quality time to spend with their loved ones,” Hy-Vee’s CEO Jeremy Gosch said in a press release. “By closing our stores on Thanksgiving Day, our employees can focus on and enjoy their own celebrations.”

Customers who’ve purchased holiday meal packs can schedule a time to pick up their orders on Thanksgiving Day from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester Police investigate death believed to be drug overdose
SCAM ALERT
Rochester woman scammed out of nearly $120,000
File photo of police lights.
Nine people involved in Olmsted County vehicle crash
Scam alert
Gas station employee helps stop Rochester man from losing thousands in Bitcoin scam
University of Minnesota
University of Minnesota issues safety alert after early morning kidnapping

Latest News

It’s taking place Tuesday and Wednesday at the Mayo Civic Center.
Toward Zero Death conference in Rochester
Part of North Broadway Avenue in Rochester will be closed for maintenance work on the Canadian...
North Broadway railroad maintenance Tuesday
Minnesota Traffic Safety advocates will get together in Rochester for the Toward Zero Death...
Toward Zero Death conference
Tuesday a gathering is expected to push for smaller class sizes.
RPS class size rally