Hy-Vee to close all stores on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Hy-Vee says all of its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day this year, so employees can enjoy the holidays with their loved ones.

That goes for 550 locations, across eight states.

“As we head into the holiday season, we want to once again show our appreciation for all our hardworking employees by providing them with quality time to spend with their loved ones,” Hy-Vee’s CEO Jeremy Gosch said in a press release. “By closing our stores on Thanksgiving Day, our employees can focus on and enjoy their own celebrations.”

Customers who’ve purchased holiday meal packs can schedule a time to pick up their orders on Thanksgiving Day from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.