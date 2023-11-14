Historic Albert Lea building comes down after more than a century

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – After standing tall for more than 100 years, the Naeve Hospital building in Albert Lea is being demolished. The Mayo Clinic Health System site has not offered patient care since 2016.

In spring 2023, Mayo Clinic Health System announced the building would be torn down due to its poor condition. However, Mayo Clinic Health System is working to preserve the stories and memories tied to the Naeve building.

A memorial garden is being created, which will include historic elements from the former hospital. The garden is expected to open in the middle of 2024.

The health system is partnering with Naeve Foundation to share people’s stories on the Naeve Foundation website. Story submissions will be collected until the end of 2023 by emailing alnaeve@mayo.edu.

