Historic Albert Lea building comes down after more than a century

By Charles Kelley
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – After standing tall for more than 100 years, the Naeve Hospital building in Albert Lea is being demolished. The Mayo Clinic Health System site has not offered patient care since 2016.

In spring 2023, Mayo Clinic Health System announced the building would be torn down due to its poor condition. However, Mayo Clinic Health System is working to preserve the stories and memories tied to the Naeve building.

A memorial garden is being created, which will include historic elements from the former hospital. The garden is expected to open in the middle of 2024.

The health system is partnering with Naeve Foundation to share people’s stories on the Naeve Foundation website. Story submissions will be collected until the end of 2023 by emailing alnaeve@mayo.edu.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police lights.
Nine people involved in Olmsted County vehicle crash
Rochester Police investigate death believed to be drug overdose
SCAM ALERT
Rochester woman scammed out of nearly $120,000
University of Minnesota
University of Minnesota issues safety alert after early morning kidnapping
Rochester Police respond to crash on 2nd St. SW
Rochester police respond to crash in southwest Rochester

Latest News

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the 59-year-old Sioux Falls man was driving west on...
South Dakota man injured in Olmsted County rollover crash
KTTC News at 6
Thanksgiving turkey prices are down amid bird flu outbreak
American Flag (Photo)
Governor Walz orders flags to fly at half-staff to honor Sgt. Cade Wolfe
Rochester Police Department gives tips on protecting against scams
Albert Lea building comes down