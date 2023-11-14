Governor Walz orders flags to fly at half-staff to honor Sgt. Cade Wolfe

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is ordering all flags to fly at half-staff at all state buildings in remembrance of the fallen Mankato soldier.

Sergeant Cade Wolfe and four other American service members were killed in aircraft crash during a training exercise over the Mediterranean Sea on November 10.

“Minnesota is deeply saddened by the loss of Sgt. Cade Michael Wolfe, a Minnesotan who dedicated himself to selflessly serving our nation and keeping our country safe,” said Governor Walz. “With deep gratitude, Minnesota recognizes Sgt. Cade Michael Wolfe for his dedicated service to, and sacrifice for, his state and country. His family, loved ones, and community are in our prayers.”

The governor’s flag order is in effect until sunset on November 20.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.