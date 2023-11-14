Domestic violence resources
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – If you or someone you know feel unsafe in a relationship, these are some local and national resources.
Local Resources
- Advocacy Center of Winona - 24/7 crisis line (507) 452-4453
- Women’s Shelter and Support Center (Rochester) - 24/7 crisis line (507) 285-1010, 24/7 text hotline (507) 251-8704
- Southeast Regional Crisis Center (Rochester) - Hotline 1 (844) 272-7472
National Resources
- National Domestic Violence Hotline - Call 1 (800) 799-7233, text “START” to 88788
- Love is Respect - 1 (866) 331-9474
- Child Help - 1 (800) 422-4453
