Cerro Gordo County receives grant to help remove lead paint in homes

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A significant federal grant will be used to make several homes in northern Iowa safer.

Cerro Gordo County received a $2.1 million grant to help remove lead-based paint from 65 homes in the county.

According to Cerro Gordo Public Health, around 55-percent of the county’s homes were built prior to 1960, when the concentration of lead paint was much higher.

County officials also said lead-contaminated dust from deteriorated paint is the primary cause of lead exposure in young children. It can cause a number of health problems, including learning disabilities, developmental delays, reduced height and impaired hearing.

Cerro Gordo County’s efforts to repair and remove lead hazards from home will take place over the next four years.

The grant is from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

